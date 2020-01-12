Dorothy Hubert
View Comments

Dorothy Hubert

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Hubert

Dorothy Hubert of Salix, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church hall in Salix.

Cards may be sent to 109 Walnut St., Salix, IA 51052.

Her children are Nick Hubert of Le Mars, Iowa, Wendell (Becky) Hubert of Sioux City, Deb (Edwin) McLarty of Sergeant Bluff, Denise Hubert (Lyle Rickers) of Carroll, Iowa, Val Kutzler of Carroll, Margret (John) Jenkins of Pierce, Nebraska, Angela Parsley of Des Moines, Michon (Shawn) Bakke of Carroll, and Victor and Anthony Hubert (deceased). She has 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 20, 1930, in Sloan, Iowa. She was a Sioux City Journal correspondent writer.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arlene Meyer
Birthdays

Arlene Meyer

Arlene Meyer of Joshua Tree, California, formerly of Sioux City, celebrated her 95th birthday on Dec. 2, 2019.

Marian Verschoor
Birthdays

Marian Verschoor

Marian Verschoor of Sheldon, Iowa, will celebrate her 95th birthday by inviting friends and family to enjoy some birthday cake with her at 2:3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News