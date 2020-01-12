Dorothy Hubert of Salix, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church hall in Salix.

Cards may be sent to 109 Walnut St., Salix, IA 51052.

Her children are Nick Hubert of Le Mars, Iowa, Wendell (Becky) Hubert of Sioux City, Deb (Edwin) McLarty of Sergeant Bluff, Denise Hubert (Lyle Rickers) of Carroll, Iowa, Val Kutzler of Carroll, Margret (John) Jenkins of Pierce, Nebraska, Angela Parsley of Des Moines, Michon (Shawn) Bakke of Carroll, and Victor and Anthony Hubert (deceased). She has 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 20, 1930, in Sloan, Iowa. She was a Sioux City Journal correspondent writer.

