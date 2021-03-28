Dorothy Miller

Dorothy was born on March 28, 1931, in Storm Lake, Iowa. She married Keith Miller on June 29, 1941, in Albert City, Iowa. Dorothy worked as a teacher and substitute teacher until she and Keith bough a business and operated SuperAmerica in Le Mars, Iowa, for 23 years. When they sold the business, they moved to Lawton, Iowa, and lived there 20 years until they retired and moved to Sioux City.