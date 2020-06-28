Dorothy Myers
Dorothy Myers of Sioux City will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 95 W. Clifton Ave., Sioux City, IA 51104.

Dorothy was born on July 6, 1935.

