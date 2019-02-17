Dorothy Pleiss

Dorothy Marie Pleiss of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 at 2620 S. Olive St. in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 5412 Windsor Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Karen Keegan of Sioux City, Jan Keegan of Sioux City, and Joseph Pleiss Jr., deceased. She has eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 37 great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 27, 1919, in Sioux City. She was married to Joseph Pleiss on June 8, 1940, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Omaha. Her husband preceded her in death. Dorothy was employed as a floor lady at Johnson Biscuit Company.