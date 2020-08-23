Dorothy Rice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Mae (Branstad) Rice of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2930 Glen Ellen Road, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Her children are Sonja (Pat) Floyd of Sioux City, John (Kim) Rice of Aurora, Colorado, and David (Joan) Rice of Seattle, Washington. She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 22, 1930, in Thompson, Iowa. She married Dr. Robert J. Rice on Aug. 27, 1954, in Leland, Iowa. Dorothy started teaching in country schools at the age of 18 and taught in many places. After earning her master's in learning disabilities, she worked for the Sioux City school system, retiring in 1993.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0