Dorothy Rice

Dorothy Mae (Branstad) Rice of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 2930 Glen Ellen Road, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Sonja (Pat) Floyd of Sioux City, John (Kim) Rice of Aurora, Colorado, and David (Joan) Rice of Seattle, Washington. She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 22, 1930, in Thompson, Iowa. She married Dr. Robert J. Rice on Aug. 27, 1954, in Leland, Iowa. Dorothy started teaching in country schools at the age of 18 and taught in many places. After earning her master's in learning disabilities, she worked for the Sioux City school system, retiring in 1993.
