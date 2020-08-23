 Skip to main content
Dorothy Swanson
Dorothy Swanson

Dorothy Swanson

Dorothy Swanson of Dakota City will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 251, Dakota City, NE 68731.

Her children are Teresa Valdez of Sioux City and Debbie (Jeff) Davis of Sioux City. She has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Storm Lake, Iowa. She married Chuck Swanson. Dorothy worked full-time at Davenport Cleaners for 59 years. She also worked part-time at Prince's Tavern for 22 years, Marina Inn for 28 years and at the Convention Center.

