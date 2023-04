Dottie Maguire of Anthon, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anthon Event Center.

Cards may be sent to 500 S 1st Ave., Anthon, IA 51004.

Dottie was born on April 17, 1933. Her children are Kate Stessman of Sergeant Bluff; Pat Maguire of Anthon; Becky Venteicher of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and Time Maguire of Bloomington, Minn. Dottie has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.