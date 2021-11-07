Dr. Robert Billiar of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a dinner at DAGA'S on Broadway in Dakota City on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 451 Fair Oaks Drive, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Robert Billiar was born on November 9, 1931, at Crete, Neb. Dr. Billiar practiced veterinary medicine, mostly with dogs and cats, for almost 60 years, primarily at the South Sioux City Animal Hospital which he had owned.

He married Shirley smith from Climbing Hill, Iowa. His children are Dr. Timothy (Dr. Edith Tzeng) Billiar of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Dr. Suzanne (Brian Davis) Billiar of Morriston, Fla.; and Samuel (Cindy) Billiar of Beresford, S.D. Dr. Billiar has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

