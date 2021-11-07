 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. Robert Billiar

Dr. Robert Billiar

Dr. Robert Billiar of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a dinner at DAGA'S on Broadway in Dakota City on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 451 Fair Oaks Drive, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Robert Billiar was born on November 9, 1931, at Crete, Neb. Dr. Billiar practiced veterinary medicine, mostly with dogs and cats, for almost 60 years, primarily at the South Sioux City Animal Hospital which he had owned.

He married Shirley smith from Climbing Hill, Iowa. His children are Dr. Timothy (Dr. Edith Tzeng) Billiar of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Dr. Suzanne (Brian Davis) Billiar of Morriston, Fla.; and Samuel (Cindy) Billiar of Beresford, S.D. Dr. Billiar has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerry Malcom

Jerry Malcom

Jerry Malcom of Fremont, Neb., will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower on Wednesday.

John (Doc) Conley

John (Doc) Conley

John (Doc) Conley of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kissinger Community Ce…

Francis Foley

Francis Foley

Francis Foley of Sioux City celebrated his 98th birthday with a family get-together.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Golf became more popular during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News