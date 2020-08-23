Dr. Robert Rice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Robert J. Rice of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2930 Glen Ellen Road, Sioux City, IA 51106.

His children are Sonja (Pat) Floyd of Sioux City, John (Kim) Rice of Aurora, Colorado, and David (Joan) Rice of Seattle, Washington. He has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dr. Rice was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Tekamah, Nebraska. He married Dorothy Mae Branstad on Aug. 27, 1954, in LeLand, Iowa. Dr. Rice was a former vice president at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

