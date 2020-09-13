 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duane McCallum
View Comments

Duane McCallum

{{featured_button_text}}
Duane McCallum

Duane "Mac" McCallum of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 5910 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

His children are Deb (Michael) Flowers of Des Moines, Jan (Tommy) Schwartz of Sioux City, and Scott (Teri) McCallum of Sioux City. He has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mac was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Sioux City. He enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard in 1947 and retired as their photographer in 1985. He married Jeanne Dugdale on Dec. 28, 1986.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth Woods
Birthdays

Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods of Whiting, Iowa, will celebrate her 98th birthday at a diner with friends.

David Donnelly
Birthdays

David Donnelly

David L. Donnelly of Homer, Nebraska, will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News