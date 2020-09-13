Duane McCallum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane "Mac" McCallum of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 5910 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.

His children are Deb (Michael) Flowers of Des Moines, Jan (Tommy) Schwartz of Sioux City, and Scott (Teri) McCallum of Sioux City. He has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mac was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Sioux City. He enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard in 1947 and retired as their photographer in 1985. He married Jeanne Dugdale on Dec. 28, 1986.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0