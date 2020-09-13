Duane McCallum

Duane "Mac" McCallum of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 5910 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
His children are Deb (Michael) Flowers of Des Moines, Jan (Tommy) Schwartz of Sioux City, and Scott (Teri) McCallum of Sioux City. He has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mac was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Sioux City. He enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard in 1947 and retired as their photographer in 1985. He married Jeanne Dugdale on Dec. 28, 1986.
