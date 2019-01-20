Dwight 'Dike' Godfrey of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Grace United Methodist Church. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to 1100 Meadow View Court, Unit 1, Sioux City, IA 51106.
His children are Scott (Laura) Godfrey of Sioux City, and Susan Steuer of Lincoln, Nebraska. He has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Dwight was born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Washta, Iowa. He is married to Mary Lou (Sauder Oleson) Godfrey. He was employed as a bookkeeper and office manager for several commission firms.