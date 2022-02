Edith Dailey of Jefferson, S.D., will celebrate her 99th birthday on Valentine's Day.

Cards may be sent to Prairie Estates Care Center, 600 So. Franklin St., Elk Point, SD 51025.

Edith was born on Feb. 14, 1923. She has three children, seven grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

