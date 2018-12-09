Edna M. Pickering of Belmond, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 11, 2018, with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Rise Apartment, 1208 Third St. NW, Apt. E-7, Belmond, IA 50421.
Her child is Jerry Pickering of Indiana, Pennsylvania. She has three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Edna was born on Dec. 11, 1918. She was married to Ernest E. Pickering on Sept. 3, 1941. He passed away on Dec. 15, 2006. Edna worked at Younker's for 17 years. She was a longtime resident of Sioux City, where she was active with the Abu Bekr Shriners. She moved to Belmond in 2008.