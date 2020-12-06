 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elgerd Arnett
View Comments

Elgerd Arnett

{{featured_button_text}}
Elgerd Arnett

Elgerd Arnett of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday.

Cards may be sent to 1516 S. Clinton St., Sioux City IA 51106.

His children are Craig and Cindee Arnett of Sioux City, Lu Arnett of Sioux City, Jeff Arnett of Sioux City, and Lori and Lyndon Groth of Lawton, Iowa. He has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Elgerd was born on Dec. 10, 1930, in Bronson, Iowa. He worked as a Maytag repairman for Williams TV & Appliance, most recently called Karl's TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion LaBrune
Birthdays

Marion LaBrune

Marion LaBrune of Whiting, Iowa, will celebrate her 94th birthday on Dec. 8 with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News