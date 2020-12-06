Elgerd Arnett of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday.

Cards may be sent to 1516 S. Clinton St., Sioux City IA 51106.

His children are Craig and Cindee Arnett of Sioux City, Lu Arnett of Sioux City, Jeff Arnett of Sioux City, and Lori and Lyndon Groth of Lawton, Iowa. He has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Elgerd was born on Dec. 10, 1930, in Bronson, Iowa. He worked as a Maytag repairman for Williams TV & Appliance, most recently called Karl's TV.

