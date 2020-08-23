Elizabeth Sokolowski of Sioux City will celebrate her 104th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1701 W. 25th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Her children are Larry Sokolowski of Spanish Fort, Alabama, Mary (Pete) Johnson of Sioux City, Frank (Rosanne) Sokolowski of Poquoson, Virginia, Paul Sokolowski of Sioux City, Ann (Jon) Staudt of Des Moines, and David Sokolowski of Winona, Minnesota. She has 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was born on Aug. 23, 1916. She married Frank on Jan. 28, 1940. He passed away on July 7, 1966. Elizabeth was a homemaker and mother of six. She was dedicated to their faith and education. In 1987, she joined Pete, Paul and Mary at their business, The FitzGibbon Company, to assist customers and do the daily bank deposit. Elizabeth continued to work at FitzGibbon until the age of 100 when she entered Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
