Ella Heliker of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 16, 2018.
Her child is Diane of Sioux City.
Ella was born on Dec. 16, 1918, in Correctionville, Iowa. She has seven brothers and sisters. She was married to Dwight Heliker on March 6, 1943, in Alliance, Nebraska. He passed away in July 1981. Ella worked for Kresges Store for 15 years, and for Willeges Store for 38 years, retiring in 1999. She lived in Ida Grove, Iowa, for a short time before returning to Sioux City in 2007.
Her one goal in life was to be a healthy 100-year-old. She did it.