Ella Heliker was born Dec. 16, 1918, and on Monday, Dec. 16, will be celebrating her 101st birthday.

Ella's father came from Denmark, age 13, and lived in Holstein, Iowa, and then moved to Correctionville, Iowa. Ella is one of eight children born in Correctionville.

She married Dwight Heliker in 1943. He passed away in 1981. She has one daughter, Diane, who lives in Sioux City.

Ella spent most of her working years in retail, including Williges in Sioux City for years, eventually retiring from there.

She lived in Ida Grove, Iowa, for a few years and then returned to Sioux City in 2007.

Ella is thankful for her "years" and for very good health.

