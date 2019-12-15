Ella Heliker
View Comments

Ella Heliker

{{featured_button_text}}
Ella Heliker

Ella Heliker was born Dec. 16, 1918, and on Monday, Dec. 16, will be celebrating her 101st birthday.

Ella's father came from Denmark, age 13, and lived in Holstein, Iowa, and then moved to Correctionville, Iowa. Ella is one of eight children born in Correctionville. 

She married Dwight Heliker in 1943. He passed away in 1981. She has one daughter, Diane, who lives in Sioux City.

Ella spent most of her working years in retail, including Williges in Sioux City for years, eventually retiring from there.

She lived in Ida Grove, Iowa, for a few years and then returned to Sioux City in 2007.

Ella is thankful for her "years" and for very good health.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leon Pfotenhauer
Birthdays

Leon Pfotenhauer

Leon Pfotenhauer of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house on Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Four Seasons Clubhouse, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News