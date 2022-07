EllaBelle Peterson of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, July 24, with a family dinner and a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 26, 206 Beall St., Sloan, IA 51055.

Ellabelle was born on July 24, 1927, on the family farm in Salix, Iowa. She married Wayne Peterson on September 11, 1948. Ellabelle has eight children and 18 great-grandchildren.