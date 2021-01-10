Ellen Klaschen of Kingsley, Iowa, celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 357, Kingsley, IA 51028.

Ellen was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Woodbury County. She married Donald Klaschen (deceased) on July 23, 1952, at the Avalon Ballroom in Remsen, Iowa. She worked as a school bus driver and custodian at Pierson School. She also owned the Klaschen's Kountry Kitchen restaurant and farmed with her husband.

Her children are Jerry (Shiela) Klaschen of Pierson, Iowa; Johnny Klaschen (Paula Hentjes) of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Calvin (Dawn) Klaschen of Pierson; Scott (Becky) Klaschen of Anthon, Iowa; Debra Klaschen (Gary Jepson) of Alvaredo, Texas; Sharon (Cash) Howe of Kingsley, Iowa; and Patty Considine (Bob McClintock) of Sioux City. Ellen has 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

