Elsie King

Elsie King

Elsie King

Elsie King of Correctionville, Iowa, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Cards may be sent to 116 E Highway 20, Correctionville, IA 51016.

Elsie Schumacher was born on Dec. 13, 1922, at home on the farm North of Cushing, Iowa. She attended country schools in the Cushing, Battle Creek and Danbury areas. She was the youngest of her family of four. She married Earl King on Dec. 5, 1942, and they raised four boys and one girl together. Elsie lived in Correctionville for 70 years, five years in an apartment in Sioux City, and five years at the Correctionville Specially Care.

Her children are Larry King of Waterloo, Iowa; Roger King of Quimby, Iowa; Dan King of Le Mars, Iowa; Russel King (deceased); and Judy Morton (deceased). Elsie has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

