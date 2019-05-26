Ervan Jahn of Sheldon, Iowa, will celebrate his 97th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 116 N. Fourth Ave., Sheldon, IA 51201.
His children are Diane Rahfaldt of Omaha, Pat Perkins of Sioux City, Vicki McFee of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, Larry Jahn of Waynesboro, Georgia, and Al Jahn (Mary Jo) of Robins, Iowa. His special friend is Jackie Wagenarr. He has 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ervan was born on May 29, 1922, in Elkhorn Township, Iowa. He was married to the former Lorraine Hohbach, who is deceased. Ervan was employed as a postal worker and carpenter.