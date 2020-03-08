Esther Johnson of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on March 14 at Bickford Assisted Living, 4020 Indian Hills Dr., in Sioux City. No gifts or cards please.

Her children are Allen and Bev Johnson of Sioux City, Wayne (deceased) and Bonnie Johnson of Sioux City, and Bruce (deceased) and Cindy Johnson of Sioux City. She has one sister-in-law, Diane Reuschling. She has six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Esther was born on March 14, 1940, in Colorado. She was married to Byrnes Johnson, who passed away. Esther was a homemaker, then a cashier at Ralph's IGA in Sioux City. She volunteered at the Day Thrift Store in Riverside for many years. She was a member of T.O.P.S. for many years.

