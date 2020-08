× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eunice Glissman of Pender, Nebraska, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2454 Hwy. 9, Pender, NE 68047.

Her children are Brett Glissman of Anaheim, California, Denise Glissman of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Blayne Glissman of Lincoln. She has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Eunice was born on July 24, 1930, on a farm west of Bancroft, Nebraska.

