Evelyn Dirks of Akron, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Akron Care Center.
Cards may be sent to 991 Hwy 3, Room #122, Akron, IA 51001.
Evelyn's children are Myron and Jeanne Dirks of Waverly, Iowa, Mahlon and Kathy Dirks of Spokane, Washington, Kristin and Steve Smith of West Des Moines, and Karen and Doug Carlsen of Le Mars. She has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn Elizabeth Dirks was born on Aug. 30, 1919, on the family farm west of Craig, Iowa, to Lizzie (Popken) and Fred Rohlfs. She went to country school, which was right across the road, through the eighth grade. She cooked and cared for her younger siblings and also worked for other farm families.
She married Robert John Dirks on June 12, 1941. They farmed in the Akron area for many years and in March 1980 retired to Le Mars. Robert passed away March 19, 1994. Evelyn was an awesome cook, an excellent bread baker and pie maker. She enjoyed playing cards with her family. On Dec. 12, 2017, at the age of 98, she became a resident of Akron Care Center.