Try 1 month for 99¢
Evelyn Wolff

Evelyn Wolff of South Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., in Sioux City.

Cards may be sent to 910 Honey Locust Drive, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Her children are Penny (Phil-deceased) Knouf of Clackamas, Oregon, and Linda (Bill) Arneson of Lincoln, Nebraska. She has five (two deceased) grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was born on Jan. 8, 1929. She was married to Earl Wolff on July 29, 1951, in Sioux City. Earl passed away on March 15, 2015.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments