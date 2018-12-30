Evelyn Wolff of South Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 910 Honey Locust Drive, South Sioux City, NE 68776.
Her children are Penny (Phil-deceased) Knouf of Clackamas, Oregon, and Linda (Bill) Arneson of Lincoln, Nebraska. She has five (two deceased) grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was born on Jan. 8, 1929. She was married to Earl Wolff on July 29, 1951, in Sioux City. Earl passed away on March 15, 2015.