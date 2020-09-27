 Skip to main content
Florence McGuire
Florence McGuire of Jefferson, South Dakota, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower and a honk and wave drive-by party from 1 to 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 at 317 W. Dakota St. in Jefferson.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 63, Jefferson, S.D., 57038.

Her children are Joe and Sharon McGuire, Sue (deceased) and John Luff, Barb and Gary Shadbolt, Julie and Karry Whitlock, all of Jefferson, and Mady and Rory Johannsen of Madison, South Dakota. She has 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Florence was born on Oct. 4, 1925, in Dante, South Dakota. She was married to Robert McGuire, who has passed. Florence retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

