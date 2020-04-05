France Wanberg of Holstein, Iowa, formerly of Galva, Iowa, will celebrate his 99th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1500 S. Kiel St., 303, Holstein, IA 51025.
His children are Kathy Breyfogle, Gary Wanberg, Becky Neil and Rick Wanberg. He has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
France was born on April 5, 1921. He is a veteran of World War II and a Purple Heart recipient. France was a longtime Galva postmaster.
