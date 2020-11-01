Frances Peterson

Frances "Fran" Peterson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2317 St. Anthony Place, Sioux City, IA 51108.

Her children are Jerry (Cathryn) Peterson of Paradise, Utah, Robbi (Steve) Schoenherr of Hinton, Iowa, Julie McQuaid of Clear Lake, Iowa, Lori (Steve) Bratton of Delta, Ohio, infant son Paul Peterson (deceased), and Patti (Greg - deceased) Nehf of Frederick, Colorado. She has 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Fran was born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Sioux City. She married Robert (deceased) on Aug. 13, 1951. She worked as a bakery manager at Boulevard Food Store. She then worked as a volunteer for more than 25 years at the Soup Kitchen and the Bargain Center.

