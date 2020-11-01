 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances Peterson
View Comments

Frances Peterson

{{featured_button_text}}
Frances Peterson

Frances "Fran" Peterson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. 

Cards may be sent to 2317 St. Anthony Place, Sioux City, IA 51108.

Her children are Jerry (Cathryn) Peterson of Paradise, Utah, Robbi (Steve) Schoenherr of Hinton, Iowa, Julie McQuaid of Clear Lake, Iowa, Lori (Steve) Bratton of Delta, Ohio, infant son Paul Peterson (deceased), and Patti (Greg - deceased) Nehf of Frederick, Colorado. She has 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Fran was born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Sioux City. She married Robert (deceased) on Aug. 13, 1951. She worked as a bakery manager at Boulevard Food Store. She then worked as a volunteer for more than 25 years at the Soup Kitchen and the Bargain Center.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cherry Urwiler
Birthdays

Cherry Urwiler

Cherry (Gade) Johnson Urwiler of Laurel, Nebraska, will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Birthdays

Richard Krone

Richard "Dick" Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News