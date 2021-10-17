Francis Foley of Sioux City celebrated his 98th birthday with a family get-together.
Cards may be sent to 1305 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Francis was born on October 5, 1923, in Charter Oak, Iowa. He graduated from East High School in 1941. Francis served as a radio operator and platoon/staff sergeant in World War II. He was inducted into the Iowa Men's Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame, and his pitching career spanned 21 years. Francis worked as a traffic manager for Interbake Foods for 48 years.
Francis married Patricia Fleming (deceased) in 2002. His children are Katie (Ray) Loraditch, Jackie Priestly, and Melanie Faber. Francis has eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.