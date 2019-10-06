Francis Foley of Sioux City is celebrating his 96th birthday with family.
His children are Katie Loraditch (Ray), Jackie Priestley (John), and Melanie Faber, all of Sioux City. He has eight grandchildren.
Francis was born on Oct. 5, 1923, in Charter Oak, Iowa. He married the former Patricia Fleming; she is now deceased. He was a traffic manager at Interbake Foods, retiring after 48 years. He was inducted into the Iowa Men's Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2009. His pitching career spanned 20 years.