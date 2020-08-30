Frank J. Curry of Sioux City celebrated his 90th birthday at his son's residence.
Cards may be sent to 1617 W. Willis Ave., Sioux City, IA 51103.
His children are Andrew (Jennifer) Curry of North Sioux City and Sandra (Frank) Cummings of North Sioux City. He has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Frank was born on Aug. 31, 1930. He is a Korean War veteran. Frank married Barbara on Nov. 20, 1954, in Sioux City. He was employed with Hansen Glass & Paint for 12 years. He later was employed as a Sioux City police officer for 25 years. He then worked part-time as a driver for IBP-Tyson for 23 years.
