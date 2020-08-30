Frank J. Curry

His children are Andrew (Jennifer) Curry of North Sioux City and Sandra (Frank) Cummings of North Sioux City. He has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Frank was born on Aug. 31, 1930. He is a Korean War veteran. Frank married Barbara on Nov. 20, 1954, in Sioux City. He was employed with Hansen Glass & Paint for 12 years. He later was employed as a Sioux City police officer for 25 years. He then worked part-time as a driver for IBP-Tyson for 23 years.