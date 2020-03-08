Fred Hauswirth

His children are Michelle Volponi of Reno, Nevada, Scott Fullmer of Los Angeles, California, Fred (Lamona) Fullmer of Lindon, Utah, Lisa Hauswirth of Sioux City, and Debra (Kelly) Conley of Sioux City. He has 13 grandchildren.

Fred was born on March 13, 1940 in Sioux City. He married Mary on March 14, 1964. Fred was employed as a delivery driver of Messer Distributing/Coors Beer Company for more than 30 years covering Sioux City and surrounding towns. After retiring, he worked delivering lunches for the Sioux City school district and then delivered medications for Drilling Pharmacy. He now enjoys coffee with friends, reading western novels and his dogs, Lulu and Kara.