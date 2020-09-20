× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gene Cantrell of Dakota City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 531 Hwy 35, Dakota City, NE 68731.

His children are Terry (Charmaine) of Dakota City, Dawn Bauerly (John) of Dakota Dunes, Dynelle Downs (Brett) of Sioux City, and Jenny Schmidt (Craig) of West Point, Nebraska. He has 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Gene was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He is married to Elaine. He was a teacher for 38 years and after retirement he was a substitute teacher for 24 years.

