Gene Willmott of Dakota Dunes will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 at First Congregational Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.
Cards may be sent to 310 Dakota Dunes Blvd., Apt. 202, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.
His children are Scott Willmott of Sloan, Iowa, and Stacey Willmott of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Gene was born on Dec. 8, 1928. He graduated from Wayne State Teachers College in 1950. He served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He was married to the former Joan Crowell on Nov. 8, 1952, in Sioux City. Joan passed away on Aug. 8, 2007. Gene obtained his Master of Arts in teaching from Wayne State in 1961. He taught and coached at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Schools from 1957 to 1960, North Junior High School in Sioux City from 1960 to 1964, and Hoover Junior High School from 1964 to 1990. Gene was the first girls basketball coach at North High School from 1974 to 1977.