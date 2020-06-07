George Kneebone

He has two children, Linda Kneebone and Reed (Bobbi) Kneebone, all of Jefferson. He has one grandson.

George was born on June 10, 1928. He is married to Gloma and they recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in April. He had farmed the home place his entire life and still lives on the farm where he was born. He is active in the Masonic Lodge and enjoys spoiling his grandson.