George Pithan of Sioux City, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday with a celebration at 7 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

George was born on August 10, 1926, in Denison, Iowa. He served in the army/army reserve and retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel, and he taught school for 40 years in the Sioux City area. His children are Joe (Carol) and Merle (Terri) and family.