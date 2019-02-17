George R. Polak of Dakota Dunes will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family dinner.
His children are Susan Jones of Sioux City, George and Deanna Polak of Dakota Dunes, Steve and Sandy Polak of Hinton, Iowa, and Pam Polak and Mark Williams of Breckenridge, Colorado. He has a total of 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George was born on Feb. 22, 1924, in New York City. He was married to Helen Maxine Maxon on May 6, 1944, in Columbia, Missouri. Over the years, George has been involved in many activities, including Scouting, coaching, fast pitch softball, church, Meals on Wheels and the Sioux City Welcome Center. He has been a member of the Barbershop Chorus since the early 1980s and sings with the Siouxland Center for Active Generations chorus. After retiring from the U.S. Post Office and the Army National Guard in 1984, George and Maxine were able to continue pursuing their love of traveling and were involved with two camping groups. When Maxine passed away in 2012, George became more involved at the Siouxland Center with volunteering, walking, exercise, and painting classes and other activities.