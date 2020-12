Georgia Diavastes celebrated her 94th birthday on Friday. Party gatherings are on hold because of COVID.

Georgia, a Christmas baby, was born Dec. 25, 1926, in Sioux City. She married John Diavastes at the Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City. She worked as a nurse until her retirement. Her children are Elaine (deceased), and James (Lynn) Diavastes of Buffalo, New York. She has one grandchild.