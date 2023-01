Cards may be sent to 3640 Indian Hills Dr. Apt. 321, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Georgia was born on Dec. 25, 1926, in Sioux City. She worked as a nurse. Georgia married John Diavastes on September 1, 1946. Her children are James and Lynn Diavastes of Buffalo, N.Y.; and Elaine Diavastes (deceased). Georgia has one grandchild.