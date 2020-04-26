Georgia Soule
Georgia Soule

Georgia Soule

Georgia Soule of Arnolds Park, Iowa, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Birthday wishes can be sent to her at 604 Dam Road, Arnolds Park, IA 51331.

Her children are Connie Larson (Jerry) of Spencer, Iowa, Debbie Poller (Al) of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, Judy Linquist (Mark) of Sioux City, and Terry Lowry (Rick) of Spirit Lake, Iowa. She has nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Georgia was born on April 24, 1930, in Sioux City.

