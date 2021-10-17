 Skip to main content
Gladys Means

Gladys Means of Marcus, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 206 S Walnut Street, P.O. Box 305, Marcus, IA 51035.

Gladys was born on October 22, 1931, in Marcus. She married Vernon Means on October 1, 1949, in Sioux City. Gladys worked as a school cook at Marcus Community School and as a social events reporter at the Marcus News newspaper. Her children are Dave Means of Marcus (deceased); Denny Means of Marcus; Duane Means (deceased) and Judy of Marcus; and Deb and Mike Heath of Sioux City. Gladys has nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

