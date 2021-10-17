Gladys Means

Gladys was born on October 22, 1931, in Marcus. She married Vernon Means on October 1, 1949, in Sioux City. Gladys worked as a school cook at Marcus Community School and as a social events reporter at the Marcus News newspaper. Her children are Dave Means of Marcus (deceased); Denny Means of Marcus; Duane Means (deceased) and Judy of Marcus; and Deb and Mike Heath of Sioux City. Gladys has nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.