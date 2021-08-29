 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenda Donlin
View Comments

Glenda Donlin

{{featured_button_text}}
Glenda Donlin

Glenda Donlin of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to PO Box 267, Merrill, IA 51038.

Glenda was born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Akron, Iowa. She married Don Donlin (deceased). Glenda was a manager with Job Service of Iowa for 42 years. She is a member of the United Methodist Church in Merrill, a volunteer in Merrill community service organizations, and provides fan support of family, friends, and local sport events. Glenda is also a baker, jelly and candy maker, and an avid reader and card player.

Her son is Dee Jay Donlin of Orange City, Iowa. Glenda has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News