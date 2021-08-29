Glenda Donlin

Glenda was born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Akron, Iowa. She married Don Donlin (deceased). Glenda was a manager with Job Service of Iowa for 42 years. She is a member of the United Methodist Church in Merrill, a volunteer in Merrill community service organizations, and provides fan support of family, friends, and local sport events. Glenda is also a baker, jelly and candy maker, and an avid reader and card player.