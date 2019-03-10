Gloma Kneebone of Jefferson, South Dakota, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 47819 331st St., Jefferson, SD 57038.
Her children are Linda Kneebone and Reed and Bobbie Kneebone. She has one grandchild.
The former Gloma Hall was born on March 12, 1929, in Vermillion, South Dakota. She graduated from Vermillion High School. She was married to George Junior Kneebone on April 4, 1948, in Vermillion. They have been farmers ever since. They have been married for 71 years.