Harlen Engeldinger of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday.

Harlen was born on Dec. 23, 1931, in Alton, Iowa. He married Darlene (Reiter) Engeldinger on Feb. 4, 1958. Harlen worked as a funeral director for 20 years and then 20 years as a cemetery sexton. He has enjoyed a winter home in Texas for 19 years.

His children are Larry Engeldinger of Sioux City; Mike Engeldinger of Belleview, Wash.; Greg Engeldinger of Dallas, Texas; David Engeldinger of Jefferson, S.D.; and Rich Engeldinger of Manson, Iowa. Harlen has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0