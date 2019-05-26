{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Chartier

Harold Chartier of Sioux City will celebrate his 99th birthday on May 31, 2019, with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 2240 Metropolitan, Sioux City, IA 51109.

Harold was born on May 31, 1920, in Kansas.

