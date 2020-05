× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harold H. Chartier of Sioux City will celebrate his 100th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2240 Metropolitan St., Sioux City, IA 51109.

Harold was born on May 31, 1920, in St. Joe, Kansas.

