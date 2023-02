Harold Jones of Elk Point, S.D., will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 811 E. Pleasant St., Elk Point, SD 57025.

Harold was born on Feb. 16, 1928, in Sioux City. He married Carolyn (Peterson) on June 15, 1956. His three children are Bryan (Diana) Jones, Lois (Tim) Hall, and Harrison (Kelly) Jones. Harold has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.