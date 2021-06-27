Harry Gustafson of Kearney, Nebraska, and formerly South Sioux City, will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house on Sunday, July 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Yanney Heritage Park, 611 Yanney Ave., Kearney.

Cards may be sent to 1419 11th Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.

Harry was born on July 7, 1941, in Wakefield, Nebraska. He worked as a Nebraska brand inspector. Harry married Marilyn Gustafson. His children are Tamy Peterson of Kearney and Trudy Hammel (deceased). Harry has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

