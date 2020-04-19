Helen L Smith Thatcher of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 4002 Teton Trace #230, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Her children are Charles and Mary Thatcher of Breda, Iowa, and Sheryl and Greg Cripps of Sioux City. She has nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (with a 20th due this month).
Helen was born on April 28, 1930, in Correctionville, Iowa. She married John "Duane" Thatcher on June 5, 1949, in Elk Point, South Dakota. She was an accountant for Leeds Econowash-Family Laundromat.
