Hermine Windle of Sioux City celebrated her 90th birthday with family.
Cards may be sent to 3300 22nd St., Sioux City, IA 51105.
Her children are Vicki Williams of Sioux City, Susan Hefner of Urbandale, Iowa, Craig Windle of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Clark Windle of Combine, Texas. She has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Hermine was born on Nov. 27, 1928, at home in Orange City, Iowa. She was married to William H. Windle on June 1, 1951, in Elk Point, South Dakota. He passed away on Jan. 27, 1999. Hermine worked as a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital for more than 40 years. She still volunteers there today. She is involved in her church, nurse's club and golf club.